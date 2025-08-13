Netanyahu says he is on historic mission for greater Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he is on a historic and spiritual mission and strongly supports a “Greater Israel” vision. This vision, he claims, includes the occupied Palestinian territories and parts of Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and Egypt.

In an interview with Israel’s i24 channel that was reported by The Times of Israel on 12 August 2025, Netanyahu described himself as being on a “historic and spiritual mission” and said he feels “very” connected to the idea of Greater Israel.

When asked whether his mission represented the Jewish people or a broader generational purpose, he replied, “I am on a mission of generations… So, if you are asking whether I feel this is a historical and spiritual mission, the answer is yes.”

The term “Greater Israel” first emerged after the Six-Day War of June 1967, when Israel occupied East Jerusalem, the West Bank, Gaza, the Sinai Peninsula and the Golan Heights. It is still used to describe political visions that include these territories.

Last January, the Israeli Foreign Ministry published on one of its electronic platforms an alleged map with a caption fabricating an Israeli history dating back thousands of years, in line with repeated Hebrew claims of a “Jewish kingdom” that includes parts of the occupied Palestinian territory, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and Egypt.