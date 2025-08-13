New Zealand lawmaker doubles down on Palestine advocacy despite punishment

New Zealand lawmaker Chloe Swarbrick on Wednesday doubled down on her Palestine advocacy despite being punished with suspension from the parliament chamber, Anadolu reports.

Parliament Speaker Gerry Brownlee Wednesday again asked her to tender an apology but Swarbrick once again refused to apologize for saying that she needs to find enough lawmakers “with a spine” in order to pass sanctions on Israel.

The opposition Greens co-leader on Tuesday called on her fellow lawmakers to support the party’s bill to sanction Israel for its war crimes in Palestine.

“If we find six of 68 government MPs with a spine, we can stand on the right side of history,” she said, and was ousted for a week after refusing to apologize.

According to the Radio New Zealand, imposing a week-long suspension is not a punishment that has previously been in the speaker’s sole power to hand down.

Asked if she felt like her voice is being silenced over the suspension, she said: “What I am more concerned about is the people who are being slaughtered and starved in Gaza.”

“That is what all of us should be focused on and unfortunately, it appears as though …. that seems to be getting lost,” she added.

