Palestinian killed in new attack by illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank

A Palestinian man was killed in a new attack by illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, Anadolu reports.

A ministry statement said that a 35-year-old man lost his life to gunfire by illegal settlers in the town of Duma, south of Nablus in the northern West Bank.

According to witnesses, settlers raided the town and opened fire on residents, causing the fatality.

The latest death brought the number of Palestinians killed by illegal Israeli settlers this year to 10, according to official figures.

Data from the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission showed that illegal settlers carried out 466 attacks in the West Bank last month, killing four Palestinians and forcibly displacing Bedouin communities consisting of 50 families.

Since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, at least 1,014 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the West Bank by Israeli forces and illegal settlers, according to the Health Ministry.

In an advisory opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

