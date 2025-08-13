Middle East Monitor
Rubio: US moving to classify Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist group

August 13, 2025 at 10:58 am

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R) meets with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty (L) at the Department of State in Washington DC, United States on July 30, 2025. [Fatih Aktaş – Anadolu Agency]

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced that the United States is working to classify the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organisation.

During a broadcast on a New York radio programme, Rubio said, “We are in the process of designating the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist group.” adding it is a highly concerning organisation with several branches.

He noted that designating the Brotherhood as a terrorist organisation would be a long process and that investigations needed to be thorough. He explained, “There are different branches of the Muslim Brotherhood, so you’d have to designate each one of them.”

Rubio also stated that the US is gathering evidence to show that the Brotherhood is a terrorist organisation, warning that otherwise the group could challenge the designation in court.

