UN chief warns Israel over alleged sexual abuse of Palestinians

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned Israel over what he described as “reliable information” about claims that Israeli military and security forces have committed sexual violence against Palestinian detainees.

Guterres addressed a letter to Israel’s UN ambassador, Danny Danon, which Danon shared on X on Tuesday. In it, Guterres said he was “gravely concerned about credible information of violations by Israeli armed and security forces” against Palestinians in several prisons, a detention centre and a military base.”

Danon dismissed the allegations in his post, calling them baseless and biased.

The letter, dated Monday, was sent ahead of the UN’s annual report on conflict-related sexual violence.

Guterres added: “Because of the ongoing denial of access to UN monitors, it is difficult to make a final assessment of the patterns, trends and systemic nature of sexual violence in these cases.”

