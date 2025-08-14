Egypt, Jordan train Palestinian police for deployment in Gaza

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said Wednesday that lists have been finalized for Palestinian police personnel undergoing training in Egypt and Jordan for deployment in Gaza to address a security vacuum in the territory, Anadolu reports.

Abdelatty told local broadcaster DMC TV that around 5,000 Palestinian police officers will be trained in Egypt to take part in Gaza’s security administration after Israel’s war comes to an end.

He explained Egypt and Jordan are cooperating to prepare Palestinian security personnel to manage the enclave and avoid a security vacuum.

The top diplomat said Cairo will host an international conference for Gaza’s reconstruction, during which Egypt’s vision for administering the strip after the war will be announced.

Abdelatty added that an agreement has been reached on 15 prominent figures from Gaza to run the territory for six months, stressing that the Palestinian Authority is the sole legitimate body entitled to govern Gaza.

READ: Gaza will be run by 15 Palestinian technocrats if ceasefire reached: Egypt

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Gaza would be run by a “non-Israeli civilian administration” after the occupation of Gaza City.

He claimed that the planned administration will be run by third parties, “not Hamas or the Palestinian Authority,” without giving further details.

Israel is facing mounting condemnation for its genocidal war on Gaza, where it has killed more than 61,700 victims since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

READ: Jordan decries Netanyahu’s ‘Greater Israel’ comments as ‘threat’ to its sovereignty