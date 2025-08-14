Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Senior security officials accuse Israel defence minister of “politicising” army

August 14, 2025 at 1:48 pm

Israeli soldiers, tanks, howitzers and armored vehicles are seen as Israeli military mobility continues on the Gaza border, in Nahal Oz, Israel on December 13, 2023. [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]

Israeli soldiers, tanks, howitzers and armored vehicles are seen as Israeli military mobility continues on the Gaza border, in Nahal Oz, Israel on December 13, 2023. [Mostafa Alkharouf – Anadolu Agency]

Senior Israeli military officials have accused Defence Minister Yisrael Katz of working to “politicise” the army by refusing to approve a series of appointments approved by Chief of Staff, Major General Eyal Zamir.

“The defence minister is trying to politicise the army and IDF officers,” Israeli Army Radio quoted senior security officers as saying, adding that “no prior defence minister did this so blatantly”. 

“IDF appointments need to be made according to the chain of command and the command hierarchy” they added, warning that Katz’s actions were a blatant affront to Zamir’s authority and will have major repercussions for the army. 

Senior military officials have recently accused Katz of trying to pressure Zamir to stop opposing the political echelon’s plans, including to stop expressing his views on the Gaza war and the army draft of ultra-Orthodox Jews. 

Israel’s Haaretz newspaper has recently reported that Katz does not approve of Zamir’s “work style”, adding that following the 7 October failure, the political echelon has tightened oversight of the army.

READ: Israeli forces chief claims Netanyahu’s family decided his dismissal

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending