Turkey, Syria warn Israel of “fomenting chaos” in Syria

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaybani jointly condemned Israel on Wednesday, accusing it of “fomenting chaos” in Syria and warned against its interference in the internal affairs of Damascus.

During a press conference in Ankara, Fidan stated, “Certain actors are concerned about the positive developments in Syria,” specifically referencing Israel and Kurdish YPG forces operating in northeastern Syria. He described Israel as “one of the most significant players in this dark picture,” highlighting ongoing military incursions that have persisted since the ousting of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad late last year.

Fidan pointed to recent events in Latakia and Sweida, alongside the YPG’s failure to integrate into the Syrian state, as indicators of the challenges facing Syria’s reconstruction. He emphasied Ankara’s commitment to take necessary measures and collaborate with regional partners, aiming for peaceful resolutions to these issues. “The emergence of chaos in Syria appears to have become a priority for Israel’s national security,” he added.

Syrian Minister al-Shaybani echoed these concerns, voicing apprehension over “new challenges that are no less serious than those Syria faced during the war years, particularly the persistent Israeli threats.”

He further warned against “multiple foreign interventions—both direct and indirect—that aim to weaken the state and foster fragile, de facto divisions.” Al-Shaybani reiterated that such interventions risk pushing Syria toward sectarian and regional conflicts, although he did not provide further details.

