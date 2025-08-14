UN rejects Sudanese paramilitary plans to form rival government

The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday rejected plans by Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to set up a rival government in areas under their control, warning that the move threatens the country’s unity and risks worsening the ongoing civil war.

In a strong statement, the UN’s most powerful body “unequivocally reaffirmed” its commitment to Sudan’s sovereignty, independence and unity. The statement added that any steps to undermine these principles “threaten not only Sudan’s future, but also peace and stability of the broader region.”

The 15-member council said the RSF’s announcement also risks “fragmenting the country and worsening an already dire humanitarian situation.”

Sudan plunged into conflict in mid-April 2023 when long-standing tensions between the country’s military leaders and paramilitary commanders erupted in the capital, Khartoum, and spread to other regions, including West Darfur. UN agencies report that around 40,000 people have been killed, nearly 13 million displaced, and large numbers of citizens pushed to the brink of famine.

