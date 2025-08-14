Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

UN rejects Sudanese paramilitary plans to form rival government

August 14, 2025 at 12:07 pm

A general view of the hall during the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting at UN headquarters in New York, United States on August 13, 2024 [Fatih Aktaş/Anadolu Agency]

A general view of the hall during the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting at UN headquarters in New York, United States on August 13, 2024 [Fatih Aktaş/Anadolu Agency]

The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday rejected plans by Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to set up a rival government in areas under their control, warning that the move threatens the country’s unity and risks worsening the ongoing civil war.

In a strong statement, the UN’s most powerful body “unequivocally reaffirmed” its commitment to Sudan’s sovereignty, independence and unity. The statement added that any steps to undermine these principles “threaten not only Sudan’s future, but also peace and stability of the broader region.”

The 15-member council said the RSF’s announcement also risks “fragmenting the country and worsening an already dire humanitarian situation.”

Sudan plunged into conflict in mid-April 2023 when long-standing tensions between the country’s military leaders and paramilitary commanders erupted in the capital, Khartoum, and spread to other regions, including West Darfur. UN agencies report that around 40,000 people have been killed, nearly 13 million displaced, and large numbers of citizens pushed to the brink of famine.

READ: UN rights chief condemns deadly RSF attack on El Fasher city, refugee camp in Sudan

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending