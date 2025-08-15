Middle East Monitor
Gaza: Resistance warns of Israeli drones dropping spy devices, explosives

August 15, 2025 at 8:26 am

This picture taken from southern Israel shows an Israeli military drone flying over the Gaza Strip on March 14, 2024.[Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images]

Resistance Security forces in the Gaza Strip on Thursday warned residents about an increase in activity by Israeli Quadcopter drones in recent days. According to a statement published on the security platform Al-Haris, these drones have dropped surveillance devices and explosive objects across various parts of the Strip.

The security statement noted that several of these items were found on the rooftops of homes and near tents sheltering displaced people.

It stressed the need to take the utmost caution and conduct a careful survey of the surroundings of homes, especially public and abandoned buildings.

The statement strongly advised people not to approach or tamper with any suspicious object, and to report any such items immediately to the relevant authorities.

The occupation forces, with American support, continue their war on the strip through killing, starvation, destruction, and forced displacement, defying rulings by the International Court of Justice and ignoring international calls to end the war.

To date, the aggression has left more than 215,000 Palestinians killed or wounded—most of whom are children and women—and over 9,000 missing, along with hundreds of thousands displaced.

