Kuwait decision to ban entry of Israelis receives wide public praise

Kuwait’s recent decision to allow all nationalities to enter its territory, while excluding Israeli nationals, has received wide praise and positive reactions at both official and public levels, with discussions also spreading across social media platforms.

Activists and journalists told Quds Press on Thursday that the move reflects Kuwait’s consistent policy of supporting the Palestinian people and its historic rejection of any dealings with the Israeli occupation. They stressed that the decision demonstrates Kuwait’s adherence to national and international laws, as well as its deep humanitarian and political stance on the Palestinian cause.

Kuwaiti journalist and writer Waleed Al-Ahmad said this decision was in line with Kuwait’s long-standing foreign policy in support of Palestine since its establishment, noting that Kuwait was among the first countries to recognise Palestine and embrace the launch of its revolution against the occupying power.

He added that banning Israelis from entering Kuwait is based on laws enacted since the country’s independence in 1961, specifically Law No. 21 of 1964 on boycotting the Israeli entity.

Al-Ahmad continued: “Kuwait’s declaration in 1988 of its recognition of the State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital reflects its firm support for the Palestinians and its position rejecting the occupation”.

READ: Kuwaiti academics call for boycott of Western universities involved in supporting Israel aggression on Gaza