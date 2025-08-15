Nearly 61,900 Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 2023, as Israeli attacks persist

At least 61,827 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said on Friday, Anadolu reports.

In its daily update, the ministry said 51 people were killed and 369 injured over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of injuries to 155,275 since the war began.

The ministry also reported the death of a young girl due to starvation and malnutrition, as famine continues to claim lives in Gaza amid a crippling Israeli blockade that has choked off food and medical supplies. The total number of starvation-related deaths now stands at 240, including 107 children.

Civil defense teams continue to struggle to reach victims trapped under rubble or lying in the streets due to relentless Israeli bombardment and severe shortages of rescue equipment.

Since March 18, when Israel resumed its military assault after breaking a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, the ministry said 10,300 Palestinians have been killed and 43,234 injured.

The Health Ministry also said Israeli forces are continuing to target Palestinians attempting to obtain humanitarian aid, with 17 killed and 250 wounded in the past day alone. Since May 27, Israeli forces have killed 1,898 Palestinians and injured 14,113 more as they tried to access humanitarian aid.

Israel’s siege on the enclave, which intensified in March with the closure of all crossings, has plunged Gaza’s 2.4 million residents into a deep humanitarian crisis marked by famine, disease, and the collapse of basic services.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war on the enclave.