Israeli Navy strikes power plant in Yemen’s capital Sanaa

The Israeli Navy carried out strikes on Yemen’s capital Sanaa in the early hours of Sunday, according to the Houthi-run Saba news agency, Anadolu reports.

“The US-Israeli aggression” struck the Haziz Central Power Station in the Sanhan district, south of Sanaa, the agency said.

Citing local sources, it reported that the attack hit electricity generators, putting them out of service.

A source in Yemen’s Civil Defense Authority said that firefighters managed to extinguish blazes caused by the strike at the facility.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN quoted a security official confirming that the Israeli Navy was involved in the attack.

Hizam al-Assad, a member of the Houthi group’s Political Bureau, wrote on the US social media company X that the “criminal and bankrupt enemy is only targeting service facilities and civilian structures such as electricity and water.”

Since November 2023, the Houthis have targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and the Arabian Sea in support of Palestinians in Gaza, where nearly 61,900 victims have been killed in an Israeli onslaught.

