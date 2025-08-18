Gaza death toll passes 62,000 as Israel continues to target civilians, aid seekers

At least 62,004 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Health Ministry said on Monday, Anadolu reports.

In its daily update, the ministry said 60 people were killed and 344 injured over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of injuries to 156,230.

The ministry also reported five new deaths from starvation and malnutrition, including two children, raising the total number of famine-related deaths to 263 since October 2023, including 112 children.

Rescue efforts remain severely hindered in Gaza as many victims are still trapped under rubble or lying on the streets, with emergency teams unable to reach them due to relentless Israeli bombardment and lack of equipment.

Since March 18, when Israel resumed its military campaign after breaking a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, the ministry said 10,460 Palestinians have been killed and 44,189 injured.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces continue to target Palestinians attempting to access humanitarian aid. In the past 24 hours, 27 people were killed and 281 injured in such attacks.

According to the Health Ministry, Israeli forces have killed 1,965 Palestinians and injured 14,701 others while trying to reach desperately needed food and supplies since May 27.

Israel’s blockade, which has fully sealed off the Gaza Strip since early March, has created catastrophic conditions for the territory’s 2.4 million residents, leading to famine, widespread disease, and the collapse of essential services.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war on the enclave.