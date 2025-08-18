Gaza’s daily wounded toll triples following aid centre openings: MSF reports

The number of Palestinians wounded in the Gaza Strip has tripled daily since aid distribution centres run by the so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation,” supported by Israel and the United States, began operations, Medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Sunday.

Dr Mohammed Abu Mughaisib, MSF’s Deputy Medical Coordinator in Gaza, stated that the health system, “already fragile before the war,” is now “merely a skeleton that is barely functioning.”

He explained that the health sector is facing a “new horror after the food distribution points supported by Israel have turned into ‘killing zones’.”

Abu Mughaisib confirmed that these locations have contributed to “tripling the daily influx of the wounded” compared to the situation before the distribution centres were established.

He noted that large numbers of the injured die before they can reach a hospital.

“We see amputated limbs, severe infections, shattered bones, and torn arteries that require urgent surgery and intensive care,” Abu Mughaisib added, pointing out that the ability to perform these operations and provide medical care has been severely impacted by the ongoing genocide.

