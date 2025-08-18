Report: 42,000 pro-Palestine protests, events held in Europe since Gaza war 

Forty- two thousand demonstrations and events were held in support of the Palestinian cause across Europe since Israel launched its genocidal war in the Gaza Strip, the European Palestinian Information Center (EPAL) has revealed.

EPAL said the events took place in more than 700 cities in 20 European countries, with the participation of various European nationalities, including several political parties, politicians, and members of parliament who have categorically rejected the genocidal war and massacres committed by Israel.

According to the report, the activities had a significant impact within European society, leading Israel to be culturally and educationally isolated.

The events have also raised awareness about the Palestinian cause and increased support for it, at the expense of the long-promoted Israeli narrative.

Maher Hijazi, a member of the EPAL board of directors, indicated that the center employs several mechanisms to document the activities, including relying on the efforts of correspondents, collaborators, and volunteers located in various European cities.