Sudan’s Military: Burhan integrates allied forces into the army

The Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereignty Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has issued a decision to merge all allied militias carrying weapons and operating alongside the army into the Sudanese Armed Forces.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Sunday, the army said Burhan had ordered that “all auxiliary forces working with the armed forces and carrying arms be placed under the provisions of the Armed Forces Act of 2007 and its amendments, which shall apply to their members.”

The decision also stipulated that “all these forces will be placed under the command of the armed forces’ leadership across the different regions.”

The order will come into effect on 16 August 2025.

The army’s spokesperson explained that the move was aimed at “affirming the rule of law, strengthening command and control.”

Last Thursday, during a ceremony marking the centenary of the army’s establishment, Burhan reaffirmed the continuation of what he called the “dignity battle” against the rebellion. He said: “The armed forces will never betray the blood of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives defending Sudan,” expressing his pride in belonging to this institution, which he described as a source of pride for all Sudanese people.

The Sudanese army has been fighting the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since mid-April 2023, with several armed groups known as auxiliary forces supporting the army in the conflict.