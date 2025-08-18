The invisible walls of Israel’s cyber occupation

Under the shade of a white canvas tent near Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital, cameras lay scattered in the dust silent witnesses to the drone strike that killed Al Jazeera correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqa, along with several other cameramen. This was no chaotic accident in the fog of war. It was the calculated, precise result of a system refined over decades one that merges Israel’s long standing policy of targeted killings with the modern machinery of all seeing digital control.

For years, Israel has pursued Palestinian leaders, fighters, and civilians alike, including journalists. The strategy is not new, its rationale has been tested and repeated. What has evolved is the method. Today, sprawling cyber-surveillance networks penetrate the most private corners of Palestinian life tracking movements, monitoring speech, and, when the order comes, ending lives. This system operates not only in Gaza but also across the West Bank, including Jerusalem, and even within the 1948 boundaries.

The war in Gaza has stripped away any illusions about the scale of this machinery. The widely circulated drone footage showing Yahya Sinwar’s final moments in Rafah was followed by the strike on the journalists’ tent both the product of threats, persistent tracking, and pinpoint geolocation. These are not isolated episodes of violence; they are the visible edges of an otherwise invisible system.

In Gaza, the constant buzz of the zanana drone hovers over daily life following farmers to their fields, parents to markets, children to schoolyards. In the West Bank, the system takes other forms high-resolution cameras fixed to street corners, facial recognition scans at checkpoints, intelligence officers sifting through Facebook posts. Whether airborne or embedded in concrete, the effect is the same life lived under an unblinking eye. If the physical checkpoints restrict movement on the roads, the digital ones constrict the very space in which life unfolds.

This is no by-product of conflict, it is the architecture of modern occupation. Built through the collaboration of Israeli military intelligence units, private tech companies often staffed by former officers and research labs in both Israel and the United States, it weds innovation to control. By the early 2000s, Israel had already positioned itself as a global technology hub. Today, it stands as a cyber power, exporting drones and surveillance systems first designed to watch over Palestinian towns to governments worldwide.

The tools of control

In Gaza, drones dominate the people identifying, tracking, and, when ordered, killing. In the West Bank, settler councils deploy them to monitor Palestinian construction, particularly in Area C, feeding demolition orders that suffocate development. Behind this is a layered artificial intelligence infrastructure one system hoovers up vast quantities of personal data phone calls, movement patterns, social media activity while another processes those flags into military alerts, coordinates, and strike plans.

The Shin Bet operates its own surveillance platforms, fed by intercepted communications, hacked devices, internet monitoring, and social media content. Since October 7, the intensity has escalated, Palestinians have been detained for as little as saving a photo of Gaza on their phones, even inside Israel.

Control extends to the networks themselves. Palestinians are locked into Israeli-controlled mobile services, giving security agencies an open pipeline into calls, messages, and location data. Spyware such as Pegasus capable of activating a phone’s camera or microphone undetected can harvest texts, emails, photos, videos, and GPS trails, even from deleted files.

The unblinking eye

In the West Bank, facial recognition checkpoints instantly determine who may pass and who will be stopped. In Jerusalem and Hebron, high definition camera grids sweep over public squares and alleyways, zooming in on faces and license plates, streaming footage to central control rooms. Every frame is stored, indexed, and ready for instant retrieval.

While governments around the world are still debating the ethics of AI surveillance, in Palestine the technology has already reached its endpoint not regulation, but weaponization. The tools of the global surveillance industry are being perfected on a population that has no means of opting out.

From data to power

The occupation is no longer confined to soldiers, fences, and walls. It is cyber a prison without visible barriers, where millions are confined within an unseen perimeter of sensors and algorithms. Data is not simply collected, it is weaponized to decide who may travel, who may work, who will see a doctor, and who will be denied treatment.

The deeper this network embeds itself, the more it fuses Palestinians’ fundamental rights freedom of movement, livelihood, health, education to the cold logic of machine decision-making. This is not only a threat to the present. It is the blueprint for a future in which Palestinian freedom is not merely restricted but digitally erased.

Two maps, one cage

For Palestinians, life is already lived on two maps. One is drawn in roads, fences, and checkpoints. The other is invisible composed of data points, algorithms, and biometric scans. Escaping either is nearly impossible.

So when the drone’s hum fills Gaza’s sky, or when a facial-recognition lens locks onto a face in Hebron, it is not just surveillance at work. It is the architecture of control refined over decades, now embedded in code and circuitry. If the physical occupation builds walls you can touch, the cyber occupation builds walls you cannot see, yet they close in all the same.

This tightening net binding political, civil, and even personal freedoms to the whims of a surveillance state is not only a present danger. It is a direct threat to the Palestinian future itself, to their political aspirations, and to their very ability to live free from the shadow of constant, all-seeing control.

In Palestine today, freedom is no longer just a matter of borders. It is a matter of code.

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.