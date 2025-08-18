UN rapporteur: Hamas is an elected political force, not a band of murderers

On Sunday, Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories, emphasised that Hamas should be recognised as a legitimate political movement rather than a group of murderers. She noted that Hamas plays a significant administrative and service role in the Gaza Strip, asserting that the organisation came to power after winning what she described as the most democratic elections in the region, not only in Palestine.

Albanese pointed out that many individuals repeat mainstream narratives about Hamas without a true understanding of its role. She highlighted that the movement has established schools, public institutions, and hospitals, positioning itself as the de facto authority in Gaza.

Rejecting the portrayal of Hamas as solely a militant group, Albanese stated, “Hamas is not a band of murderers or heavily armed fighters, as it is often depicted in various narratives.”

The UN rapporteur has also previously accused over 60 international corporations, including prominent arms and technology firms, of facilitating Israeli military operations in Gaza and supporting settlements in the West Bank.

Albanese characterised the ongoing situation in Gaza as a “campaign of genocide,” driven primarily by profit motives. She urged companies to cease their business dealings with Israel and called for accountability for their CEOs under international humanitarian law.

“At a time when lives are being lost in Gaza and the West Bank is facing escalating violence, this report highlights a crucial reason why Israel’s genocide continues: it is profitable for many involved,” she stated.