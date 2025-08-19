Engineered starvation: Israel’s roadmap to the submission of Gaza

At the heart of one of the world’s most densely populated regions, a humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in Gaza; one not born of accident, but crafted through deliberate and calculated military strategy. Hunger, once seen as a tragic byproduct of war, has here been turned into a weapon; an instrument of control, degradation, and even erasure of a people. By dismantling food systems, restricting access to vital resources, and fostering total dependency on external aid, Israel has weaponized starvation against the people of Gaza. This approach, rooted in demographic and political aims, constitutes not only a gross violation of international law, but a systemic campaign to impose domination and extinguish Palestinian aspirations. Meticulously designed and ruthlessly executed, it has turned daily survival into a grueling ordeal. And the world, through its silence or inaction, has become a bystander to this deliberate cruelty.

The destruction of food systems

Israel’s targeting of Gaza’s agricultural infrastructure has effectively annihilated the backbone of the region’s food self-sufficiency. Reports indicate that over 95 per cent of Gaza’s farmland has either been destroyed or rendered unusable. Farms have been bombed, irrigation systems dismantled, fishing activities blocked, and access to agricultural seeds restricted, all under the guise of military operations. But these actions reveal a larger plan: to sever the people of Gaza from any independent food source. With production capacity crushed, Palestinians have become entirely reliant on external aid, a dependency that Israel exploits to use food as political leverage.

Farmers and fishermen, once central to Gaza’s economy, now endure relentless assault and suffocating restrictions, often justified by vague security claims. But the true aim is clear: to paralyze food production and manufacture an economy of dependence. Gaza has thus become a grim laboratory for hunger politics, where food is not merely sustenance, but a tool for submission and suppression. The objective is to erode Palestinian collective will, to transform a defiant population into a subdued one, an ambition that exposes the full depth of this political project.

Hunger as a political tool

Perhaps the most disturbing aspect of this strategy is the deliberate use of food as a bargaining chip in political and military negotiations. Access to basic necessities like flour, baby formula, and drinking water is routinely conditioned on political outcomes, used to pressure Palestinian groups. This tactic, where human needs become instruments of coercion, reflects a brutal logic of power; one that seeks not peace or security, but submission through inflicted suffering. In this framework, food is no longer a human right but a weapon of war.

This logic is starkly evident in Israel’s control over humanitarian aid. Aid convoys have been repeatedly attacked, and the distribution of food deliberately obstructed. Though often masked as security concerns, these disruptions serve a broader goal: to sow chaos in aid delivery and intensify hunger. Food distribution points have turned into scenes of desperation and violence, where civilians risk their lives for a loaf of bread. These dystopian images are not collateral damage; they are the intended consequences of a policy designed to break a society.

Read: New Israeli settlement project to displace 7,000 Palestinians in occupied West Bank, authorities warn

Violations of international law and global complicity

The use of starvation as a method of warfare is a flagrant violation of international law, including the Geneva Conventions, which explicitly prohibit starving civilians as a tool of war. Multiple reports document attacks on civilians gathering food, the deliberate destruction of water and food infrastructure, and the obstruction of humanitarian aid; patterns too systematic to dismiss as incidental. These actions are precisely planned, with the goal of creating inhumane conditions to exert pressure on a civilian population.

Unfortunately, the silence or weak responses of the international community have helped normalize these crimes. Ambiguous statements about a “humanitarian crisis,” without acknowledging the deliberate and political roots of the disaster, have enabled Israel to continue its actions without fear of accountability. This complicity—shaped by cautious diplomacy or intentional disregard—has not only lent legitimacy to these practices but also eroded trust in the international system. The lack of consequences sends a clear message: human rights violations in Gaza can persist unchecked, a reality that reveals the moral breakdown of the current global order.

Social and generational consequences

Starvation in Gaza is not a short-term emergency; it is a long-term assault on the region’s social and generational fabric. Nearly the entire population suffers from food insecurity, a condition that threatens not just physical health but also psychological and social well-being. Children, who make up more than half of Gaza’s population, are particularly vulnerable to malnutrition. Rising child mortality and the irreversible damage to physical and cognitive development will cast long shadows over future generations.

This crisis is also tearing apart the social cohesion that once bound families and communities. Where meals once gathered people around tradition and shared culture, survival has now fragmented those bonds. This unraveling of the social fabric is part of Israel’s strategic aim: to undermine Palestinian resilience by dismantling the very structures that sustain it. And yet, amid this relentless pressure, the spirit of resistance persists. That enduring will, even under such crushing conditions, is itself a form of defiance, and a quiet testimony to the failure of Israel’s campaign to fully extinguish Palestinian resolve.

Breaking the cycle of impunity

The hunger crisis in Gaza is not a natural disaster; it is the product of a deliberate military doctrine designed to dominate and dismantle Palestinian identity. The destruction of food systems, the manipulation of aid, and the cultivation of total dependency are elements of a systematic campaign to inflict suffering and suppress resistance. These actions are illegal under international law, yet have been enabled by global silence and complicity; a silence that signals the moral failure of the current world order.

History will not forget these crimes. Nor will it absolve those who remained silent. Ending this disaster requires more than words; it demands bold international action to hold Israel accountable and ensure Gaza’s food sovereignty. Silence today is complicity in a crime that not only destroys lives but leaves a permanent stain on human conscience; a crime future generations will remember as a symbol of global brutality and neglect.

OPINION: How Netanyahu’s political survival depends on the genocide in Gaza

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.