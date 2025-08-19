Israel opposes extension of UN forces’ mandate in Lebanon

The United Nations Security Council has begun discussing a French draft resolution to extend the mandate of the UN peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon (UNIFIL) for one year, ahead of a planned gradual withdrawal.

According to several media outlets, Israel and the United States oppose extending the mandate of the force, which has been deployed in southern Lebanon on the border with Israel since 1978.

The United States, which holds veto power in the Security Council, has not responded to questions regarding its position on the extension of UNIFIL.

The draft resolution proposes to extend UNIFIL’s mandate until 31 August 2026 and includes a clause stating the Council’s intention to work on a withdrawal of UNIFIL with the aim of making the Lebanese Government the sole provider of security in southern Lebanon, provided that the Government of Lebanon fully controls all Lebanese territory … and that the parties agree on a comprehensive political arrangement,” according to Reuters.

The Council’s 15 members are expected to vote on the draft on 25 August, before UNIFIL’s mandate expires at the end of the month.

READ: Gaza Tribunal calls for armed UN intervention to halt ‘most lethal phase of genocide’ in Gaza