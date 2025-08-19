Israel’s plan to occupy Gaza will cause devastating humanitarian impact, warns OCHA

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Monday that Israel’s declared plan to occupy the whole of Gaza City will have a devastating humanitarian impact on Palestinians who are already deprived of the basic means of survival.

In a statement, OCHA in the occupied Palestinian territories explained, “Some 86 per cent of the Gaza Strip is already under displacement orders or in Israeli-militarised zones.”

It added, “The remaining areas – including some of Gaza city and parts of the southern coast – are overcrowded and ill-equipped to sustain human survival at scale.”

The UN agency stressed that Israel’s plan to intensify military operations in Gaza City will leave a devastating humanitarian impact on residents who are already exhausted and suffering from malnutrition, loss, displacement, and deprivation of the essentials of life.

OCHA also said, “Forcing hundreds of thousands to move south is a recipe for further disaster and could amount to forcible transfer.”

