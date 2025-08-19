Norwegian wealth fund excludes 6 Israeli companies from its portfolio

The Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, the largest in the world, said on Monday that it has decided to exclude six Israeli companies from its investment portfolio.

The fund explained that it has withdrawn from some of its investments in Israel due to the situation in Gaza and the West Bank.

The ethics committee overseeing the sovereign wealth fund said that it will continue to evaluate Israeli companies every three months to ensure that its investments comply with established ethical standards.

According to the Norwegian Ministry of Finance, the names of the companies will be announced once the withdrawal process is complete. The ministry noted that the sale of shares is still ongoing and that the companies will not be named until this process ends.

On 12 August 2025, Trond Grande, the deputy chief executive of the sovereign wealth fund, said during a press conference that the fund may divest from more Israeli companies as part of its ongoing review of investments in light of the situation in Gaza and the West Bank.

This move comes a day after the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund announced that it would end all contracts with asset management firms that handle its investments in Israel.

