Palestinian Presidency Urges US to Pressure Israel for Ceasefire

A senior Palestinian official has called on the United States to compel Israel to accept a ceasefire and prisoner swap deal with Hamas, following the movement’s announcement of accepting the deal put forth by Egypt and Qatar.

“Time has come for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip,” Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesperson for the Palestinian presidency, stated during a televised interview.

Abu Rudeineh commended the efforts made by Egypt and Qatar that led to this development, adding, “We now hope that Israel will endorse this initiative, as its approval is crucial, and indications suggest that progress is being made.”

He urged the United States to exert genuine pressure on Israel, highlighting its substantial financial, military, and political support for Tel Aviv.

“Netanyahu is indifferent to Israeli society or the opposition; he is constrained by an extreme right-wing government that compels him to take certain actions,” he remarked.

Abu Rudeineh emphasised that the onus is now on the US administration to act decisively to facilitate these efforts and end the conflict. He noted that the Palestinian leadership has been advocating for a ceasefire and prisoner exchange for over twenty months to protect the people of Gaza from ongoing violence, displacement, and famine orchestrated and imposed by Israel.

He pointed out that there is a concerted effort from Palestinians, Arabs, and the international community to ensure the success of a ceasefire in Gaza, despite Israel’s insistence on pursuing a comprehensive deal rather than a partial one.

