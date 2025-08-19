US continues to discuss ceasefire proposal Hamas accepted: White House

The US remains engaged in discussions about a ceasefire proposal in the Gaza Strip that was accepted by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, the White House said Tuesday, Anadolu reports.

“As for this proposal that Hamas has now accepted, the United States continues to discuss it,” spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters when asked about the US position in the Egyptian-Qatari mediated proposal, adding she would “let the president weigh in on it.”

Leavitt suggested US President Donald Trump’s social media post influenced Hamas’ decision, though she offered no evidence.

“I do not think it is a coincidence that Hamas accepted this proposal after the President of the United States posted a very strong statement about this conflict on Truth Social yesterday,” she claimed.

Hamas announced Monday it accepted the Egyptian-Qatari proposal without revealing details. Israeli broadcaster KAN reported the plan resembles US envoy Steve Witkoff’s original framework that stipulated the release of 10 living hostages and 18 bodies in exchange for a 60-day ceasefire.

Trump posted Monday that hostage releases would only occur “when Hamas is confronted and destroyed,” adding “the sooner this takes place, the better the chances of success will be.”

Israel has not responded to the proposal.

According to Israeli estimates, around 50 captives remain in Gaza, including 20 believed to be alive. Israel is holding more than 10,800 Palestinians in its prisons under dire conditions, with rights groups reporting deaths due to torture, hunger and medical neglect.

Israel has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and brought it to the verge of famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.