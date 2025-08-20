Middle East Monitor
A funeral in Gaza City for recent attack martyrs, including two families bombed in their tents

Mourners in Gaza City attended the funerals of recent attack victims, among them two families killed by helicopter strikes on their tents.

August 20, 2025 at 3:13 pm

Funeral of the martyrs of the recent attacks in Gaza City, including two families whose tents were bombed by helicopters. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
