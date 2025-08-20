0 Comments
A funeral in Gaza City for recent attack martyrs, including two families bombed in their tents
Mourners in Gaza City attended the funerals of recent attack victims, among them two families killed by helicopter strikes on their tents.
August 20, 2025 at 3:13 pm
