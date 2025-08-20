Brazilian congressman seeks ban on Netanyahu overflight amid ICC warrant

The Brazilian Federal Deputy João Daniel (PT-SE) has formally requested that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu be barred from flying over Brazilian airspace, citing legal and diplomatic risks stemming from an active arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In a letter sent Tuesday (19) to Brazil’s Ministry of Defence, the Air Force, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the congressman warned that permitting Netanyahu to traverse the country’s skies could entangle Brazil in an international legal controversy, potentially triggering a diplomatic crisis.

The move follows reports from Israeli media that Netanyahu may travel to Argentina at the invitation of President Javier Milei. While no official itinerary has been released, João Daniel is pushing for preemptive action to prevent a scenario in which Brazil might be compelled to respond to an ICC cooperation request while the Israeli Prime Minister is in transit.

Netanyahu is currently the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the ICC for alleged war crimes in Gaza, including charges of “inducing starvation as a method of warfare” and “extermination of a people.” As signatories to the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the ICC, both Brazil and Argentina are theoretically obligated to cooperate with the court’s orders, including the detention of individuals indicted.

In his letter, João Daniel argues that allowing Netanyahu’s aircraft to enter Brazilian airspace could place the country in a precarious legal position. “The overflight authorisation would create, at the very least, an environment of potential conflict of duties,” the congressman wrote, according to a report by Metrópoles. “It would subject Brazil to execution dilemmas and the risk of an unwanted diplomatic incident, especially if a request for cooperation arises during a flight that does not align with the usual regime.”

So far, neither Israel nor Argentina has confirmed Netanyahu’s travel plans. The Israeli Prime Minister’s prospective visit to Buenos Aires, if it occurs, would be at the invitation of Milei, a right-wing ally who has expressed strong support for Israel. Yet despite Argentina’s obligations under the Rome Statute, it remains unclear whether local authorities would enforce the ICC warrant.

João Daniel’s request reflects broader tensions between Brazil’s current administration and Netanyahu’s government, which have become increasingly strained in the wake of Israel’s military operations in Gaza. Brazil has been vocal in its condemnation of the humanitarian crisis, with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva comparing the situation to historical atrocities, a remark that sparked backlash from Israeli officials.

While the issue of overflight might seem procedural, João Daniel insists it carries real diplomatic consequences. By allowing Netanyahu’s aircraft to cross Brazilian airspace, he argues, the country risks appearing complicit in avoiding ICC enforcement, undermining both international law and Brazil’s commitment to human rights.

Whether the Ministry of Defence or other federal bodies will act on the request remains to be seen. However, the letter places Brazil at the center of a broader geopolitical and legal debate, one that touches on the balance between diplomacy, international law, and accountability for alleged war crimes.

As the world watches Netanyahu’s next moves and Milei’s potential reception of the Israeli leader, Brazil must now weigh its position carefully: uphold its legal commitments under the Rome Statute, or risk complicity in a global controversy.

Brazilian congressmen, particularly from the progressive and left-wing parties such as the Workers’ Party (PT), have been vocal in their support for the Palestinian cause and in condemning Israeli military actions in Gaza. Many legislators have publicly denounced what they describe as disproportionate use of force by Israel, particularly during recent escalations in the region.

In various speeches and official statements, these lawmakers have called for an immediate ceasefire, the protection of civilians, and the recognition of Palestinian rights under international law. The Brazilian Congress has also seen debates urging the government to take a firmer stance in international forums, such as the United Nations, to advocate for a two-state solution and hold accountable those responsible for alleged war crimes.

This parliamentary support reflects a broader sentiment within Brazil’s foreign policy tradition, which historically favors peaceful conflict resolution and multilateral diplomacy. The stance of many Brazilian congressmen aligns with the government’s position under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who has openly criticized Israeli actions in Gaza and expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people.

In recent months, several deputies have participated in pro-Palestine rallies and issued motions of solidarity in Congress, highlighting Brazil’s role as a democratic nation committed to human rights and international justice.

