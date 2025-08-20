Egyptian foreign minister warns Israel against displacement plans for Palestinians in Gaza

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel-Atti has firmly stated that Cairo will not tolerate any plans for the displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. In an interview with CNN, he declared, “We will not allow this to happen. The displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip is a ‘red line.’”

Abdel-Atti emphasised that Egypt is actively engaged in various diplomatic channels to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people, underscoring the nation’s commitment to their rights. “We will not accept displacement, we will not participate in such a process, and we will not allow it to happen. This would be a one-way trip to destroy the Palestinian cause,” he asserted.

Despite maintaining security and intelligence cooperation with Israel, Abdel-Atti expressed concern over the lack of willingness from the Israeli political leadership to pursue peace. He noted, “Unfortunately, we currently do not have a partner in Israel for peace and a two-state solution,” highlighting that some Israeli ministers do not support this approach.

However, he clarified that this political climate should not hinder ongoing negotiations related to a ceasefire or a potential prisoner swap. The interview took place shortly after Hamas, the Palestinian resistance movement, announced its acceptance of a ceasefire proposal put forth by Egypt and Qatar. Abdel-Atti commented on the proposal, indicating that there was a general understanding on most key issues, which provides a basis for continued dialogue.

