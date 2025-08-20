Israeli army seizes 200 sheep from Syrian village

An Israeli army unit on Tuesday raided the village of al-Asha in the southern countryside of Quneitra, southern Syria, seizing more than 200 sheep belonging to residents, before moving them into the occupied territories.

The official Syrian news channel al-Ikhbariya reported that “Israeli occupation forces seized more than 200 sheep belonging to the residents of al-Asha village, in the southern Quneitra countryside.” The channel added that “the Israeli force took the stolen flock into the occupied territories.”

Meanwhile, Israeli reports said a group of settlers from the occupied West Bank “crossed the border into Syria on Monday, to establish a new settlement called Neve Bashan on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights.”

The reports claimed that “troops from the Israeli army’s 210th Division rushed to the site -following a report in the area- and took the settlers back for questioning by the police.”

Such repeated Israeli violations in Syria are viewed as part of Tel Aviv’s ongoing practices, like those carried out against Palestinians in the West Bank, where the army conducts daily raids in towns and villages, in addition to settler assaults targeting residents and their livelihoods, including sheep theft.

