Netanyahu criticises France over Palestine; Elysee condemns remarks as “erroneous”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has criticised French President Emmanuel Macron’s call to recognise Palestine as a state, claiming it fuels “the antisemitism fire”.

In a message sent to Macron, Netanyahu said that antisemitism “has risen sharply” in France since the French president’s announcement.

He added, “Your call for a Palestinian state pours fuel on this antisemitic fire. It is not diplomacy, it is appeasement. It rewards Hamas terror, hardens Hamas’s refusal to free the hostages, emboldens those who menace French Jews and encourages the Jew-hatred now stalking your streets.”

In response, the French presidency condemned Netanyahu’s comments, saying in a statement that linking France’s decision to recognise the State of Palestine next September with the rise in antisemitic violence was “erroneous, abhorrent, and will not go unanswered”.

The Elysee confirmed that Macron became aware of Netanyahu’s message through the press but would also respond with a letter.

