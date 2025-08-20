UNRWA chief: Our staff did not give up despite daily hell in Gaza

The Commissioner-General of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, praised the sacrifices of the agency’s staff in Gaza, saying they continue their humanitarian mission “despite the daily hell” caused by the ongoing Israeli onslaught for the past 22 months.

In a statement marking World Humanitarian Day, Lazzarini said that UNRWA staff in Gaza have paid a heavy price since the war began: Nearly 360 staff members have been killed, some while on duty, hundreds have been injured, and around 50 have been detained or arrested, with some subjected to torture before their release.

He added: “Our staff are, however, not giving up despite the hell they experience daily.”

Lazzarini commended UNRWA teams across Gaza, noting that they “continue to provide services, especially education and primary health care, amid immense challenges and against all odds.”

He stressed that UNRWA faces existential threats, yet its teams remain committed to working for humanity.

He also pointed out that UNRWA staff are “committed to continue their mission until a just solution is found to the plight of Palestinian refugees until the decades-long conflict finally ends through diplomatic and peaceful means.”

