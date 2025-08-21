Global Alliance for Palestine announces Global Day of Action for Gaza

With 42,000 pro-Palestine protests and events held across Europe since October 2023, reflecting an unprecedented wave of solidarity with Gaza, the Global Alliance for Palestine (GAFP) has announced a Global Day of Action for Gaza on 6 September 2025. Communities from across the world are called to take to the streets in unified protest against Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The announcement follows GAFP’s inaugural conference in London last month, which brought together delegates from more than 25 countries and 65 organisations. The transnational initiative seeks to transform rising global solidarity for Palestine into coordinated political action. 42,000 pro-Palestine protests, events have held in Europe alone since October 2023.

On the Day of Action for Gaza, demonstrators will gather in public squares, outside government offices, embassies, and corporate headquarters to demand an immediate and permanent ceasefire, an end to Israel’s crippling siege, and accountability for the war crimes committed by the apartheid state.

The day will include marches, vigils, artistic displays and moments of silence, as part of a growing global movement determined to confront genocide and demand accountability.

READ: Thousands rally in Europe in support of Gaza

Dr Anas Altikriti, head of the Interim Executive Committee, stressed the importance of the initiative:

“This is not simply a demonstration; it is a collective statement of intent. On 6 September, people from every corner of the world will come together to demand an end to the genocide in Gaza and the restoration of fundamental human rights for Palestinians. It is a reminder that silence is complicity, and that sustained global action is essential to challenging the genocide and occupation.”

The GAFP Steering Committee includes prominent international figures such as British MP Jeremy Corbyn, Palestinian politician Dr Mustafa Barghouthi, former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis, veteran South African anti-apartheid activist Ronnie Kasrils, Irish republican leader Gerry Adams, and Indian activist Varsha Gandikota-Nellutla.

The alliance has called on grassroots organisations, trade unions, student movements, faith communities and civil society networks worldwide to coordinate local actions and sustain pressure on governments and institutions that enable the occupation. Organisers say the Global Day of Action will not only mobilise mass protest but also deepen international solidarity and renew momentum for the Palestinian struggle.

The GAFP initiative comes amid a wave of worldwide demonstrations in solidarity with Gaza. In recent months, hundreds of thousands have marched through the streets of London, New York, Paris, Johannesburg, Kuala Lumpur and Santiago, demanding an end to Israel’s bombardment and siege. Spanning continents and communities, these protests have become one of the largest global movements against genocide, apartheid and illegal occupation in decades.

By calling for coordinated action across borders, the Global Alliance for Palestine seeks to build on this momentum and send a unified message: the world will not remain silent in the face of genocide.

READ: Thousands of people in Sweden, France, Germany protest Israel’s aid blockade, attacks on Gaza