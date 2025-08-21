Hebrew media claims Israeli military manoeuvres have provoked Egypt

Israeli media has reported that a recent naval exercise conducted by Israel in the Red Sea has sparked anger and concern in Egypt, amid escalating regional tensions. The news website Natsiv.net highlighted that while Cairo perceives Israel’s actions as attempts to placate growing domestic discontent with the Israeli government, it does not view these manoeuvres as a significant military threat, given Israel’s understanding of Egypt’s military capabilities.

Egypt has expressed alarm about the ongoing militarisation of the Red Sea, warning of potential repercussions for global trade and the Egyptian economy. This concern was echoed by Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Ati in prior statements.

On Tuesday, an Israeli military spokesman announced the commencement of the manoeuvre in the Red Sea. The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported increased security activity and ship movement during the exercise, noting that “there is no fear of a security incident.” According to Hebrew media, this is not the first time Israel has conducted such manoeuvres, but the recent exercises have become particularly sensitive for Egypt, which is already grappling with challenges stemming from events in the Red Sea, including the international military presence and Houthi attacks.

These developments have contributed to an unprecedented decline in revenue from the Suez Canal and have led to the diversion of commercial shipping routes, thus inflating global trade costs. Additionally, any disturbances in the Red Sea have a direct impact on tourism in Egypt and throughout the region.

Historically, Israel’s military exercises have been conducted alongside European or American forces, typically located away from the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and other sensitive areas. However, the current manoeuvres suggest a more assertive approach by Israel, which could escalate tensions and pose risks to global trade.

