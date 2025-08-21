Human trafficking and sexual exploitation in Israeli society

Human trafficking and sexual exploitation remain deeply entrenched in Israeli society, sustained through organised criminal networks, systemic governance gaps, and the targeting of vulnerable populations. In Israel, anti-trafficking enforcement is uneven and selective, especially among Palestinian, Arab, and migrant worker communities, as the political order shaped by Zionism prioritises Jewish demographic and security imperatives over universal human rights. These structural deficiencies extend beyond the civilian sphere into the Israeli military and prison system, where documented cases of sexual abuse, torture, and humiliation against Palestinian detainees reflect the same patterns of impunity found in trafficking markets. By embedding ethno-national priorities into both civil governance and military operations, Zionism has created a dual-layered vulnerability: one exploited by organised crime, and another enforced through state institutions such as the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and its detention apparatus.

Zionism’s ethno-nationalist framework has consistently relegated non-Jewish populations to positions of political marginalisation and economic precarity. Palestinian women, African asylum seekers, and migrant laborers from Asia and Eastern Europe face systemic barriers to legal protection, housing, and employment stability. Palestinians endure land confiscation, movement restrictions, and discriminatory zoning policies that limit economic mobility, pushing many into informal labour markets where exploitation risks are highest. Migrant workers, often recruited to replace Palestinian labour excluded for security reasons, are vulnerable to debt bondage through high recruitment fees and predatory loans. These conditions are not incidental; they are reinforced by state policies that prioritise demographic control and counterterrorism over social protection, leaving marginalised communities exposed to both organized criminal predation and weak institutional safeguards.

Organised crime networks operate extensively within Israel’s trafficking markets, aided not only by criminal groups but also by state-linked actors whose actions and omissions have allowed these systems to persist. Nightclubs in Jaffa serve as hubs for forced prostitution, exploiting victims recruited through social media and deceptive job offers. The Sinai refugee kidnappings (2009–2014) illustrate how this extends beyond Israel’s borders into transnational exploitation pipelines. Eritrean and Ethiopian asylum seekers, attempting to reach Israel, were abducted in the Sinai. There, they were tortured and sexually assaulted before some were trafficked into Israeli territory. Reports from organisations such as the Mixed Migration Centre reveal that border and immigration officials were implicated in a substantial share of Sinai-linked kidnappings. According to MMC’s 4Mi dataset, on the Northern route (including migration paths through Sinai to Israel) 43.5 per cent of those who reported being kidnapped said the perpetrators were immigration officials or border guards. Inside Israel, the state’s refusal to recognize many Sinai survivors as trafficking victims denied them legal protection, rehabilitation visas, and access to shelters—forcing many into further precarity. Legal frameworks, including the Prevention of Infiltration Law and the 2013 completion of the Israel–Egypt border fence, reinforced this vulnerability by criminalising asylum seekers as “infiltrators” rather than treating them as victims of trafficking. These policies and practices, combined with the failure to investigate and prosecute Israeli-linked facilitators of the trade, demonstrate that the persistence of trafficking routes is not merely the work of foreign gangs but is sustained by systemic neglect, discriminatory policy design, and complicity within elements of the Israeli state apparatus.

READ: 1,857 Palestinians killed in less than 3 months in Gaza while seeking food: UN rights office

Similarly, the Lev Tahor sect, founded in Israel in 1988 by Shlomo Helbrans, has been implicated in forced marriages, child sexual exploitation, and international trafficking. For decades, the group relocated between Israel, North America, and Central America to evade law enforcement, often exploiting weak oversight in insular religious communities. In the US, senior members, including Nachman Helbrans and Mayer Rosner, were convicted in 2021 of kidnapping minors and coercing them into sexual relationships, receiving 12-year prison sentences. In December 2024, Guatemalan authorities raided the sect’s compound, rescuing 160 children and 40 women amid allegations of rape, trafficking, and forced pregnancies. Israel’s complicity lies in its historic failure to dismantle Lev Tahor’s operations at their origin, allowing leaders to establish themselves abroad without meaningful prosecution, despite longstanding evidence of abuse. This inaction—rooted in political reluctance to intervene in ultra-Orthodox communities—demonstrates how selective enforcement under the Zionist state framework enables exploitation to persist far beyond Israel’s borders.

The dynamics of exploitation extend into the state’s own detention system. Reports from the United Nations, Reuters, and The Guardian document sexual violence against Palestinian detainees as a recurrent and systemic pattern. Survivors recount rape, gang rape, genital mutilation, and sexual humiliation, often in conjunction with beatings, taser attacks, and prolonged restraint. In August 2025, UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned that credible evidence links Israeli military and security personnel to these abuses, particularly in facilities holding detainees from Gaza and the West Bank. Such acts function not only as violations of individual dignity but also as instruments of social control and political domination.

One of the most publicized incidents occurred at Sde Teiman, a military-run detention site in southern Israel. In 2024, five IDF “Force 100” soldiers were charged after video footage showed them forming a shield to block cameras before assaulting a restrained Palestinian detainee. The attack featured beatings, taser shocks, and stabbing, leaving the prisoner with broken ribs and a rectal tear requiring emergency surgery. Medical staff and eyewitnesses reported detainees being stripped, blindfolded, and restrained for extended periods, often outdoors in extreme weather. Rights groups such as B’Tselem have characterized Sde Teiman as a “torture camp,” emblematic of systemic abuse within the detention network.

Abuses are not confined to Sde Teiman. Similar patterns are documented in Ktzi’ot, Megiddo, and Ofer prisons. Male detainees have reported sexual assaults with objects and invasive strip searches designed for humiliation, while Palestinian women describe groping, forced nudity, and invasive body searches in front of male guards. These practices disproportionately target Palestinians, reflecting institutionalised discrimination and revealing the gap between formal state denials and the documented persistence of abuse across multiple facilities and years.

When soldiers implicated in the Sde Teiman case were arrested, members of Israeli society and of the Knesset stormed the military base in protest, demanding their release. This episode demonstrates how political actors can obstruct accountability for crimes against Palestinians, especially when framed within the state’s “security” mandate. Under the Zionist governance model, the prison system operates less as a neutral justice institution and more as an extension of demographic and territorial control, where violations committed against targeted populations are treated with leniency or outright impunity.

The trafficking economy and detention-based sexual abuse share the same enabling conditions: selective enforcement, systemic neglect of marginalised communities, and a governance model prioritising apartheid policies along ethno-national lines. Whether in the illicit markets of organised crime or in state-run detention facilities, the victims are overwhelmingly drawn from populations whose political and social status renders them unprotected, primarily Palestinians. These abuses are therefore not accidental policy failures but predictable outcomes of a system designed to prioritise demographic control over universal rights.

OPINION: ‘Women are our red line’: Iranian military’s killing of Baloch women fuels outrage in Balochistan

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.