ICC: US sanctions are blatant attack on our independence

The International Criminal Court on Wednesday strongly rejected the sanctions imposed by the United States against several of its judges and prosecutors.

In a press statement, the court stated the move was a “flagrant attack against the independence of an impartial judicial institution,” stressing that it would continue its mandate without succumbing to pressure or threats.

The ICC emphasised that the US decision undermines the principles of international justice and stressed that its independence is crucial for ensuring accountability for the most serious international crimes.

Earlier today, the United States announced new sanctions on two judges – Nicolas Guillou from France and Kimberly Prost from Canada – as well as prosecutors Nazhat Shameem Khan from Fiji and Mame Mandiaye Niang from Senegal.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement: “These individuals are foreign persons who directly engaged in efforts by the International Criminal Court to investigate, arrest, detain or prosecute nationals of the United States or Israel, without the consent of either nation.”

