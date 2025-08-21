Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Israeli army classifies 63 sites in the West Bank as ‘Israeli heritage’

August 21, 2025 at 11:26 am

A part of the view from the town of Sebastia, which dates back 5 thousand years in Nablus, West Bank on July 30, 2023. [Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency]

A part of the view from the town of Sebastia, which dates back 5 thousand years in Nablus, West Bank on July 30, 2023. [Issam Rimawi – Anadolu Agency]

A Palestinian research institute said on Wednesday that the Israeli Army has declared 63 Palestinian archaeological sites in the West Bank as “Israeli heritage sites”, in a move described as a clear violation of international law and international commitments.

The declaration was revealed in a report by the non-governmental Applied Research Institute – Jerusalem (ARIJ), titled ‘Archaeological Sites in Nablus Governorate: An Open Arena for Israeli Confiscation Plans.’ The Wafa news agency published the report.

According to the report, this Israeli move is part of an escalation that coincides with the ongoing war in Gaza, during which Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, have killed at least 1,015 Palestinians, wounded around 7,000 others, and arrested more than 18,500, according to Palestinian figures.

The report noted that a military order signed by Brigadier General Moti Almoz, head of the Israeli Civil Administration, which is subordinate to the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank, classified the 63 locations as “Israeli historical and archaeological sites”. 

Of these sites, 59 are in Nablus governorate, three are in Ramallah governorate, and one is in Salfit governorate.

READ: Israel approves major settlement project dividing occupied West Bank, isolating East Jerusalem 

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending