Israeli forces arrest journalist, injure others in West Bank raids

Israeli special forces arrested injured Palestinian journalist Muath Amarna, who lost one of his eyes in 2019 while covering events, on Wednesday evening. He was detained while passing along the road connecting the cities of Bethlehem and Hebron in the southern West Bank and taken to an unknown location.

In a separate incident, a Palestinian was injured by a rubber-coated metal bullet, as several others suffered from tear gas inhalation during clashes that followed an Israeli raid on Qusra town, south of Nablus in the northern West Bank.

Local sources said Israeli forces fired large numbers of rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at young men and residential homes. One young man was taken for medical treatment, while several residents suffered breathing difficulties.

According to the same sources, Israeli soldiers deliberately opened fire on homes in the southern part of the town and set up military checkpoints, disrupting the movement of residents.

The occupation forces and settlers have intensified their attacks and incursions into cities and areas of the West Bank since the launch of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation on October 7, 2023, coinciding with a widespread and devastating assault on the Gaza Strip that has resulted in the martyrdom and injury of approximately 219,000 Palestinians, most of whom are women and children.

