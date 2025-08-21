Middle East Monitor
Israeli minister supports continuing Gaza war despite risks to hostages

August 21, 2025 at 11:51 am

Israeli Settlement Minister Orit Strook.[Wikipedia]

Israeli Settlement Minister Orit Strook has declared that she will vote in favour of continuing the war in Gaza, even if it leads to the killing of Israeli captives.

During an interview with the Haredi Israeli radio station Kol BaRama on Wednesday, which was also reported by Channel 12, Strook, a member of the far-right Religious Zionism Party and the Israeli cabinet, stated: “I will certainly vote to continue the war, even if it is clear that Hamas will execute the hostages.”

Seeking to justify her position, which has angered the families of the captives, Strook added: “Of course, it is not only me who will vote to continue the war at the expense of the hostages’ lives.”

The Israeli cabinet is scheduled to meet on Thursday to vote on army plans to occupy Gaza City, which have already been approved by Defence Minister Israel Katz, according to the Hebrew daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

