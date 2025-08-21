Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Journalists and NGO activists in Gaza demands end to the war

A large number of Palestinians gather in the Al-Rimal neighborhood to hold a demonstration demanding an end to Israeli attacks and the prevention of forced displacement in Gaza City, Gaza. Highlighting the food shortage, protesters carried placards reading "Stop the attacks, save us," along with Palestinian flags.

August 21, 2025 at 1:40 pm

A large number of Palestinians gather in the Al-Rimal neighborhood to hold a demonstration demanding an end to Israeli attacks and the prevention of forced displacement in Gaza City, Gaza. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
A large number of Palestinians gather in the Al-Rimal neighborhood to hold a demonstration demanding an end to Israeli attacks and the prevention of forced displacement in Gaza City, Gaza. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
A large number of Palestinians gather in the Al-Rimal neighborhood to hold a demonstration demanding an end to Israeli attacks and the prevention of forced displacement in Gaza City, Gaza. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
A large number of Palestinians gather in the Al-Rimal neighborhood to hold a demonstration demanding an end to Israeli attacks and the prevention of forced displacement in Gaza City, Gaza. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
A large number of Palestinians gather in the Al-Rimal neighborhood to hold a demonstration demanding an end to Israeli attacks and the prevention of forced displacement in Gaza City, Gaza. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
A large number of Palestinians gather in the Al-Rimal neighborhood to hold a demonstration demanding an end to Israeli attacks and the prevention of forced displacement in Gaza City, Gaza. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
A large number of Palestinians gather in the Al-Rimal neighborhood to hold a demonstration demanding an end to Israeli attacks and the prevention of forced displacement in Gaza City, Gaza. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
A large number of Palestinians gather in the Al-Rimal neighborhood to hold a demonstration demanding an end to Israeli attacks and the prevention of forced displacement in Gaza City, Gaza. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
A large number of Palestinians gather in the Al-Rimal neighborhood to hold a demonstration demanding an end to Israeli attacks and the prevention of forced displacement in Gaza City, Gaza. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

READ: Israeli army kills 8 more Palestinians in fresh Gaza strikes

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending