Gaza Health Ministry warns against transferring medical resources to the south

The Gaza Ministry of Health has warned that it strongly rejects an Israeli request to move medical resources from Gaza governorate to the southern part of the Strip.

In a statement, the ministry said: “We reject any step that would undermine what remains of the health system after the deliberate destruction carried out by the occupation.”

It stressed that such a move would deprive more than one million people of their right to medical care and put residents’ lives at serious risk.

The ministry called on all international and United Nations organisations to act to protect what remains of the health system in the Strip.

The statement added: “We affirm the importance of maintaining the provision of health services as a right guaranteed by laws for all citizens wherever they are.”

READ: Poll: Half of Israelis support occupying, displacing Gaza