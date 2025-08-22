Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Gaza Health Ministry warns against transferring medical resources to the south

August 22, 2025 at 9:30 am

Palestinian medical staff are being evacuated from Al-Awda Hospital in Tel al-Zater, northern Gaza, to its branch in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in central Gaza, following evacuation warnings by Israeli forces, on May 27, 2025. [Hassan Jedi - Anadolu Agency]

Palestinian medical staff are being evacuated from Al-Awda Hospital in Tel al-Zater, northern Gaza, to its branch in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in central Gaza, following evacuation warnings by Israeli forces, on May 27, 2025. [Hassan Jedi – Anadolu Agency]

The Gaza Ministry of Health has warned that it strongly rejects an Israeli request to move medical resources from Gaza governorate to the southern part of the Strip.

In a statement, the ministry said: “We reject any step that would undermine what remains of the health system after the deliberate destruction carried out by the occupation.”

It stressed that such a move would deprive more than one million people of their right to medical care and put residents’ lives at serious risk.

The ministry called on all international and United Nations organisations to act to protect what remains of the health system in the Strip.

The statement added: “We affirm the importance of maintaining the provision of health services as a right guaranteed by laws for all citizens wherever they are.”

READ: Poll: Half of Israelis support occupying, displacing Gaza

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending