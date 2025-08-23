Gaza famine claims 8 more lives in 24 hours, including 2 children

Eight more Palestinians, including two children, died from malnutrition caused by the Israeli blockade in Gaza over the past 24 hours, raising the total death toll to 281 since the onset of the humanitarian crisis, local sources reported on Saturday, Anadolu reports.

Munir al-Bursh, the director general of Gaza’s Health Ministry, said on the US social media company X that among the victims, 114 are children.

“The famine is silently ravaging the bodies of civilians, depriving children of their right to life, and turning tents and hospitals into daily scenes of tragedy,” he added.

Israel has killed nearly 62,300 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

