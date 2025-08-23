Israeli protesters intercept far-right minister over hostage crisis

Israeli demonstrators confronted Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Saturday, accusing him of blocking efforts to secure the release of captives held in Gaza, according to reports from Israeli media, Anadolu reports.

The Times of Israel reported that protesters intercepted National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and his son, Shoval, in Kfar Malal, chanting “shame” while holding up posters of hostages still held in Gaza.

According to the report, the protesters accused Ben Gvir of “leaving the hostages to die,” calling him a “draft dodger” since he was barred from serving in the army during his youth because of extremist activities.

Ben Gvir has long opposed making deals with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas for hostage releases, saying he has personally blocked multiple agreements. He even left the government during the January–March ceasefire and hostage exchange deal, only returning when military offensives resumed.

Israel faces growing pressure to respond to a ceasefire proposal that Hamas accepted earlier this week. Mediators say the plan includes a temporary truce and a phased exchange of captives for Palestinian prisoners.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had authorized talks for a new deal with Hamas, but signaled he would seek changes to the current proposal, despite its similarity to terms previously accepted by Israel.

According to Israeli estimates, of the over 200 taken captive in the October 2023 attacks, Hamas still holds about 50, including 20 believed to be alive. In parallel, over 10,800 Palestinians are imprisoned in Israel.

Israel has killed nearly 62,300 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

