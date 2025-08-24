Hundreds in Greece’s Thessaloniki protest Israeli attacks on Gaza

Hundreds of people in Greece’s northern city of Thessaloniki marched Sunday, Aug. 24, to protest Israel’s ongoing attacks on Gaza, Anadolu reports.

Gathering at the city’s landmark White Tower Square at midday, protesters carried Palestinian flags and banners with pro-Palestine slogans.

Speakers at the rally said Israel’s attacks in Gaza amounted to genocide, urging the international community, particularly the European Union, to end its inaction.

Similar demonstrations are expected in several other cities, including the capital Athens, later in the day.

Israel has killed more than 62,700 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.