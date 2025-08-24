Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Hundreds in Greece’s Thessaloniki protest Israeli attacks on Gaza

August 24, 2025 at 1:37 pm

Some protesters carry shrouded mannequin models as hundreds of people gathered in White Tower Square, holding banners and Palestinian flags, march to protest Israel's attacks on Gaza and to show solidarity with the Palestinian people in Thessaloniki, Greece on August 24, 2025. The crowd, which included members of labor unions, youth organizations from left-wing parties, and many university students, attend the march held at noon. [Ayhan Mehmet - Anadolu Agency]

Some protesters carry shrouded mannequin models as hundreds of people gathered in White Tower Square, holding banners and Palestinian flags, march to protest Israel’s attacks on Gaza and to show solidarity with the Palestinian people in Thessaloniki, Greece on August 24, 2025. The crowd, which included members of labor unions, youth organizations from left-wing parties, and many university students, attend the march held at noon. [Ayhan Mehmet – Anadolu Agency]

Hundreds of people in Greece’s northern city of Thessaloniki marched Sunday, Aug. 24, to protest Israel’s ongoing attacks on Gaza, Anadolu reports.

Gathering at the city’s landmark White Tower Square at midday, protesters carried Palestinian flags and banners with pro-Palestine slogans.

Speakers at the rally said Israel’s attacks in Gaza amounted to genocide, urging the international community, particularly the European Union, to end its inaction.

Similar demonstrations are expected in several other cities, including the capital Athens, later in the day.

Israel has killed more than 62,700 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

READ: Turkish foreign minister to chair OIC emergency meeting on Gaza

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending