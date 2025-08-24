UK Muslim rights group raises concerns over investigation into charity

Legal Action for Peace, an organisation of lawyers and human rights advocates who challenge anti-Muslim hatred and anti-Arab discrimination, has written to the Charity Commission to raise serious concerns over its discriminatory conduct during its investigation into the Abdullah Quilliam Society.

LAFP’s complaint follows two letters sent to the Charity from the Commission on 15 July and 5 August 2025 regarding statements made by Ajmal Masroor criticising Israel which the Commission deemed to be “divisive and inflammatory” a position the LAFP strongly refutes, citing several international legal precedents, human rights reports, and United Nations findings that support such descriptions of Israel as being an ‘apartheid,’ ‘racist’ and ‘settler-colonial’ state.

Concerns over discrimination and free speech

In its letter, LAFP alleges that the Commission’s inquiry has disproportionately targeted the Abdullah Quilliam Society, a Muslim organisation, for commentary relating to the State of Israel. The organisation argues that similar commentary by other high-profile human rights organisations—such as Amnesty International—did not lead to equivalent regulatory action, raising questions of unequal treatment and possible discrimination under the Equality Act 2010.

LAFP also raised significant concerns over the Charity Commission’s apparent attempts to regulate or censure speech critical of Israel, arguing that doing so constitutes interference with the lawful exercise of free expression under Article 10 of the Human Rights Act 1998. The letter warns against the misuse of public resources to police political discourse—particularly where such speech is supported by documented international human rights violations.

LAFP’s Miriam Khan stated “During the past 22 months of Israeli onslaught on the Palestinians both in Gaza and the West Bank, the forced starvation and the Genocide, we are witnessing the Charity Commission’s misguided attempt to regulate speech criticising Israel whilst using public money. It is our view that the Commission has significantly overstepped its regulatory powers in its attempt to censure speech relating to a foreign state.

LAFP have written to the Commission demanding that it explains its legal rationale for considering speech that is critical of Israel as a regulatory breach and to also explain the disparity in its treatment of Muslim charities compared to others.”

Legal Action for Peace concluded the letter by urging the Commission to provide assurances that any ongoing inquiry into the Abdullah Quilliam Society will be free from bias or discriminatory intent. LAFP stated in their letter “We will not hesitate to take legal action where we consider the Muslim community, including its institutions, are being unfairly targeted in contravention of the law.”