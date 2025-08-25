90% of Gaza’s schools destroyed by Israel, UNRWA says

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced on Sunday that 9 out of 10 schools in the Gaza Strip, including its own, have been destroyed by Israeli shelling and need to be rebuilt to be usable.

Human Rights Watch (HRW)had previously said that the Israeli army had bombed more than 500 schools housing displaced persons in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war in October 2023.

The shelling has killed hundreds of Palestinians civilians, according to HRW, which emphasised that Israel had used US-made munitions to carry out the attacks.

HRW described Israel’s targeting of schools housing displaced persons in the Gaza Strip as “unlawful” attacks, regardless of the justification.