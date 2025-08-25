Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

90% of Gaza’s schools destroyed by Israel, UNRWA says

August 25, 2025 at 10:21 am

Smoke rises after an Israeli attack that targeted the UN-run Al-Falah School at the Zaytoun neighborhood in east of Gaza Strip on August 21, 2025. [Khames Alrefi - Anadolu Agency]

Smoke rises after an Israeli attack that targeted the UN-run Al-Falah School at the Zaytoun neighborhood in east of Gaza Strip on August 21, 2025. [Khames Alrefi – Anadolu Agency]

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced on Sunday that 9 out of 10 schools in the Gaza Strip, including its own, have been destroyed by Israeli shelling and need to be rebuilt to be usable.

Human Rights Watch (HRW)had previously said that the Israeli army had bombed more than 500 schools housing displaced persons in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war in October 2023.

The shelling has killed hundreds of Palestinians civilians, according to HRW, which emphasised that Israel had used US-made munitions to carry out the attacks.

HRW described Israel’s targeting of schools housing displaced persons in the Gaza Strip as “unlawful” attacks, regardless of the justification.

READ: ‘Besiege them, let them die of hunger,’ Israeli far-right ministers order army chief on Gaza operation

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending