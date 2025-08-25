Middle East Monitor
Ireland calls for UN force to ensure aid reaches Gaza

August 25, 2025 at 3:36 pm

Michael D.Higgins, the Ireland President, on February 11, 2024 in Dublin, Ireland [David Rogers/Getty Images]

Michael D.Higgins, the Ireland President, on February 11, 2024 in Dublin, Ireland [David Rogers/Getty Images]

Irish President Michael Higgins has called for the formation of a United Nations force to guarantee the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

In a press interview on Saturday with Ireland’s public broadcaster RTE, Higgins stressed the need to activate Chapter VII of the UN Charter, which allows the Secretary-General, with the approval of a certain number of General Assembly members, to establish such a force to secure aid access, even if the UN Security Council blocks it with a veto.

He described what he called Israel’s genocide against Palestinians in Gaza as “a tragic period” in the world’s history.”

“We are in an extraordinary moment where you have three members of the Israeli cabinet who are interested explicitly in illegality, but they’re not worried about international law,” Higgins said.

READ: Scottish lawmaker urges UK to allow Gazan students to study in Scotland

