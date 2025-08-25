Israel considers moving Hamas talks to UAE or European capital

Israel is considering moving negotiations on a ceasefire in Gaza and a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas to the United Arab Emirates or a European country, with a decision on the venue expected today, Channel 12 reported on Sunday evening.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to hold an expanded cabinet meeting on Tuesday to discuss the war on Gaza and the possible prisoner exchange deal with Hamas.

According to Channel 12, political discussions are taking place behind the scenes to choose a new location for the talks, instead of Qatar or Egypt. Options include a European capital or the UAE, which Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer recently visited and engaged in discussions on the matter.

Netanyahu has not yet decided whether to send the same negotiating team that recently held talks in Doha, or to make changes to its composition. Mossad chief David Barnea, who recently met Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, may also rejoin the team.