Syrian-Israeli security deal talks advancing, says al-Sharaa

August 25, 2025 at 2:22 pm

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa gives a speech in the capital Damascus, Syria on March 13, 2025 [İzettin Kasım – Anadolu Agency]

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa confirmed that advanced talks are under way on a security agreement between Syria and Israel, noting that it is based on the 1974 ceasefire line.

He stressed that he would not hesitate to take any decision or agreement that serves the interests of Syria and the region. According to Israel’s Channel 12, the two sides are close to finalising a deal, which is expected to be concluded by the end of September with Washington’s mediation and the sponsorship of Gulf states.

However, al-Sharaa also said he does not consider the current circumstances suitable for a peace treaty with Israel. He added that if he finds that such an agreement would serve the interests of Syria and the region, he will not hesitate to announce it publicly.

Al-Sharaa described Syria’s previous involvement in sectarian polarisation and politics in Lebanon as a grave mistake against both countries that should not be repeated.

Speaking to an Arab media delegation, he said he had moved past the wounds caused by Hezbollah to Syria and chose not to pursue further fighting after the liberation of Damascus.

