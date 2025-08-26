China ‘shocked’ over Israeli killing of journalists in Gaza

China on Tuesday expressed “shock” over the killing of journalists by Israel in Gaza, urging an end to the war in the besieged Palestinian enclave, Anadolu reports.

“We are shocked by the tragic death of medical workers and journalists yet again in the Gaza conflict. We condemn the attack and mourn for the victims and express sympathies for the families of the victims,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.

He was reacting to the Israeli attack on the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, which left at least 47 Palestinians, including six journalists, dead on Monday, triggering global outcry.

“China is closely following what is happening in Gaza. We oppose and condemn all moves that harm civilians, damage civilian facilities and violate international law, including those violent moves that target journalists,” Guo added.

“Israel should stop its military operation in Gaza at once, realize a full and lasting ceasefire as soon as possible, fully resume access to humanitarian supplies, avoid humanitarian crisis of a greater scale, and cool down the situation as soon as possible,” he said.

The new fatalities among the media personnel in Gaza brought the number of Palestinian journalists killed in Israeli attacks since October 2023 to 246.

Israel has killed more journalists in any conflict around the world in recent times.

The non-profit Foreign Press Association also denounced the latest Israeli strikes, expressing “outrage” and “shock.”

Describing it as the “deadliest Israeli attacks on journalists working for international media since the Gaza war began,” the association said the “strikes hit the exterior staircase of the hospital where journalists frequently stationed themselves with their cameras. The strikes came with no warning.”

“We demand an immediate explanation from the Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office,” it said, calling on Israel to “halt its abhorrent practice of targeting journalists.”

Israel has killed more than 62,700 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

