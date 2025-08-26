Lebanon Hezbollah leader “rejects” state disarmament efforts

Naim Qassem, the Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah group, firmly rejected calls for disarmament on Monday, criticising the Lebanese government for yielding to pressure from the US and Israel.

Qassem described the government’s intent to disarm Hezbollah while Israel continues its aggression against Lebanon as a “sinful” decision that contradicts the principles enshrined in the Lebanese state charter.

“To disarm us is to strip us of our very essence; you would then witness our true strength,” said Qassam.

He questioned the rationale behind asking Hezbollah to relinquish its arms after the sacrifices made by over 5,000 fighters and senior commanders. Qassem emphasised that Hezbollah will not abandon its weapons nor permit Israel to act freely against resistance fighters.

He cautioned that if the Lebanese government does not reconsider its stance, it jeopardises its credibility concerning Lebanon’s sovereignty.

On 5 August, the Lebanese Cabinet voted to limit the possession of weapons—including those belonging to Hezbollah—entrusting the army with the development of a plan to implement this initiative by the end of 2025. Hezbollah has strongly opposed this decision, warning that it could lead to civil unrest.

Just two days later, the Lebanese government signalled support for American proposals aimed at solidifying the ceasefire with Israel, which outline a schedule for disarming Hezbollah and deploying the Lebanese army in southern Lebanon.

OPINION: The uncertain future of Lebanon under the project of disarming Hezbollah